NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A crew cutting grass found a corpse in South Nashville today, according to the Metro Police Department.
Police say the person was "partially decomposed."
The crew cutting grass was with Public Works. They found the body in an embankment near the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Edmondson Pike around 11:00 a.m.
Police tell News4 the deceased person is a 60-year-old male.
There were no signs of trauma or foul play, according to police. The deceased man was wearing a medical bracelet that showed he was discharged from a nearby hospital on June 13.
Police believe the man was experiencing homelessness and lived in a camp nearby. They also think he died from a medical emergency.
He has not been identified yet.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
