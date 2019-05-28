NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Almost 7,000 Tennesseans reported being a victim of identity theft last year.

The Federal Trade Commission said that makes Tennessee 21st in the nation for reports of identity theft.

How parents can protect their children from identity theft According to CSID, the rate of child identity theft is 35 times higher than the rate for adults.

If you’re ever concerned about your identity being stolen, a credit freeze could help.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance reminds everyone about the credit freeze laws and they want you to know that a credit freeze doesn’t affect your credit score.

It’s free to place and lift a freeze.

Credit freezes don’t prevent thieves from making charges to your existing accounts. You still have to monitor everything else for fraudulent activity.