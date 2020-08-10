Credit card payment processing system for Drivers Services down statewide

(WSMV) - The credit card payment processing system for Drivers Services statewide are down at this time, DS officials confirmed to News 4.
"The vendor has been notified of the issue and is working to restore services as quickly as possible. We will provide updates when they’re available," Wesley Moster, who is the Communications Director for Tennessee Department Safety and Homeland Security (TDOS), said in an email to News 4 Nashville.
The vendor, FIS, is not a TDOS managed system. FIS officials say they are diligently working to fix the issue.
News4 is looking into the issue and will bring you updates on air and online.
