ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a crash on Interstate 24 westbound at Bell Road near Antioch.
According to TDOT Smartway, the accident occurred around 11:36 a.m. and was cleared shortly after 1 p.m. News4 is hearing that multiple vehicles may have been involved in the crash, but investigators tell us there were no reports of life-threatening injuries.
TDOT Smartway cameras show investigators assisting at a crash scene, where it appears a car ran off the roadway and went into some trees.
Another crash occurred just before this crash on I-24 westbound mile marker 60 east of Hickory Hollow Parkway, blocking left hand lanes. It appears this crash was minor and was also cleared around 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.