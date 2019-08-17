BURNS, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 40 westbound at mile marker 167 reopened at 7 p.m. Saturday evening after a wreck, according to TDOT. It's the second crash on the interstate in Burns on Saturday evening.
This most recent crash happened on the westbound side at mile marker 167 at 5:07 p.m.
The first crash happened around 3:19 p.m.
An SUV flipped, according to witnesses.
Westbound traffic was back up for about three miles at 4 p.m.
The road reopened at about 4:30 p.m.
It's not clear whether anyone was injured in either crash.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.