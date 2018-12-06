PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are working to clear the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 40 near mile marker 280 in Putnam County.
According to TDOT, the accident occurred about 3:45 p.m. Thursday. It is not expected to be cleared until 7:45 p.m. All eastbound lanes are currently closed.
Details about the crash are not currently available. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
