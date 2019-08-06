WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are shut down Tuesday morning while THP investigates a non-injury commercial vehicle crash.
According to TDOT Smartway, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. THP estimates the investigation will shut the roadway down until at least 7:30 a.m.
Traffic is advised to exit at the Lebanon exit and enter back onto the entrance ramp to I-40.
As of 5:30 a.m., eastbound lanes were also affected with rubbernecking delays.
