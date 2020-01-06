NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 east at Joe B. Jackson Parkway in Murfreesboro on Monday morning.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the accident was reported around 7:06 a.m. and is not expected to be clear until at least 12:30 p.m. Westbound traffic is affected with rubbernecking delays.
Live TDOT SmartWay Map
News4 has reached out to Tennessee Highway Patrol for additional details about the crash. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
