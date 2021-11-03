NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A crash on I-40 involving multiple vehicles has the westbound pretty bogged down Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred around 8 a.m., just east of the 155 interchange.
The wreck has the left two lanes and should blocked as crews work to remove the cars out of lanes.
Stay with News4 for updates as more information is made available.
