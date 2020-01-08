I-40W @ Church Street

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A crash on Interstate 40 westbound in downtown Nashville, at exit 209A to Church St. has the interstate closed until 9 p.m. 

All of the westbound lanes are closed, and being rerouted off the interstate at Church Street, around the accident, and reentering at Broadway. The eastbound lanes are affected from rubbernecking delays. 

News4 has a crew on the way and will work to acquire more information. 

 

