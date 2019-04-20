NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police and HAZMAT investigators were on the scene of a crash on Interstate 65 southbound at the Interstate 24 split.
According to TDOT, the crash occurred at Exit 86 to merge onto I-65 around 11:52 a.m. and was expected to be clear by 2 p.m. The scene has since cleared.
HAZMAT crews were called to the scene because a truck that crashed on the on-ramp was reportedly leaking fuel. The on-ramp onto I-65 was blocked in the area while officers investigated.
It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries in the crash.
