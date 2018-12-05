MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police and Middle Tennessee Electric were on the scene after a crash on West Division Street involving a truck hitting a utility pole. The scene cleared around 4:45 p.m.
Bus 1652 from Mt. Juliet Middle and High School was delayed dropping off students due to the bus unable to turn around safely.
According to Mt. Juliet Police, the crash occurred near Brookstone Blvd. and blocked all lanes of West Division Street.
There were no injuries in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.