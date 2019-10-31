I-24 at Briley Crash - 10/31/19
EDITORS NOTE: An earlier version of this article listed the bus involved as a school bus. The bus involved was actually a WeGo Transit Bus. This story has been corrected to reflect this.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A crash involving a WeGo Transit bus, tractor-trailer, and another vehicle is shutting down all lanes of I-24 eastbound not far from another crash shutting down westbound lanes.

We are working to get more details on any possible injuries.

TDOT SmartWay estimates the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. and is not expected to be clear for at least an hour.

Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

