NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An early morning crash is causing big issues in north Nashville for the Tuesday morning commute.
A vehicle crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Clarksville Pike and Manchester Avenue.
The utility pole was not knocked over during the incident, but it did knock down a wire, which is dangling about 9 feet from the ground.
Officers are on scene diverting traffic around the site on Clarksville Pike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.