CHEATHAM COUNTY (WSMV) - A car accident on I-40 involving two semis and one car will hold up traffic for hours.
The accident occurred in Cheatham County near mile marker 186 at 12:11 a.m. Monday.
Debris from the crash was littered across the entire highway.
Police say the highway should be clear by 9 a.m.
No one was seriously hurt in the accident.
