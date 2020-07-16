RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has currently closed down I-24 East near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. 

The wreck happened on I-24 East at mile marker 62 near Old Hickory Boulevard around 4:30 a.m.

Metro Police tell us a juvenile was ejected from one of the vehicles involved. The juvenile has been taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. 

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Old Hickory Boulevard as crews work the scene. 

According to TDOT, the crash is expected to be cleared by 6 a.m. 

We are working 4 you to find out if anyone was injured in the crash. Stay with us for updates.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.