RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has currently closed down I-24 East near the Davidson/Rutherford County line.
I-24 EAST CLOSED— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) July 16, 2020
Injury crash on I-24 East at the Ro.Cty line near OHB closes a portion of I-24...traffic being diverted to OHB.
Murfreesboro Pk and Nolensville Pk are your alternates @WSMV #4WARNTraffic pic.twitter.com/1ptCNSV3KT
The wreck happened on I-24 East at mile marker 62 near Old Hickory Boulevard around 4:30 a.m.
Metro Police tell us a juvenile was ejected from one of the vehicles involved. The juvenile has been taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Old Hickory Boulevard as crews work the scene.
According to TDOT, the crash is expected to be cleared by 6 a.m.
