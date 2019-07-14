NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A single vehicle crash involving a drunk driver claimed the life of a 26-year-old woman Saturday evening.
According to Metro Police, a 2015 Nissan 370 was traveling east on Chandler Road in a slight curve when it crossed over the westbound lanes and left the road, colliding with a tree on the passenger side. The passenger Allison Neeb was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.
The driver, identified as 31-year-old Steven McCartt, was taken to Vanderbilt with non life-threatening injuries; he is facing a charge of vehicular homicide by intoxication.
McCartt smelled of alcohol and showed signs of impairment while performing field sobriety tests. He also acknowledged drinking beer.
McCartt was also convicted of a DUI charge in 2014. He will be charged once he is released from the hospital.
