NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A single vehicle crash involving a drunk driver claimed the life of a 26-year-old woman Saturday evening.

According to Metro Police, a 2015 Nissan 370 was traveling east on Chandler Road in a slight curve when it crossed over the westbound lanes and left the road, colliding with a tree on the passenger side. The passenger Allison Neeb was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died. 

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Steven McCartt, was taken to Vanderbilt with non life-threatening injuries; he is facing a charge of vehicular homicide by intoxication. 

McCartt smelled of alcohol and showed signs of impairment while performing field sobriety tests. He also acknowledged drinking beer. 

McCartt was also convicted of a DUI charge in 2014. He will be charged once he is released from the hospital. 

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send Ethan story ideas, food recommendations and sports debate topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @ethanWSMV!

