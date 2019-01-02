CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were taken to Tennova Hospital after a crash at the intersection of Ashland City Road and East Old Ashland City Road in Clarksville.
According to Clarksville Police, the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 39-year-old male was traveling west on Ashland City Road when a GMC Envoy driven by a 25-year-old female traveling south on East Old Ashland City Road tried to stop at a stop sign but the brakes failed, causing her to crash into the rear quarter panel of the Silverado. The crash made the Silverado spin out and flip onto its roof.
Both victims suffered from non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the GMC Envoy was cited for improper equipment.
