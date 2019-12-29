NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are continuing the investigation into an apparent exchange of gunfire on Claiborne Street near Lafayette Street in the J.C. Napier public housing development.
This incident then led to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lafayette Street and 4th Avenue South that killed 22-year-old Colin Reno.
Reno was traveling on 4th Ave. South when he was struck on the driver side of his Nissan Altima by a 2003 Buick Park Avenue driven by 45-year-old Leon Bell Jr. after he failed to stop at a red light.
Moments before this crash, police say there was reports of gunfire exchanged between a passenger in the Buick and a group of people standing nearby on Claiborne Street.
According to police, Bell says that during the gunfire he drove off from the scene at a high rate of speed and ducked his head down until he looked back up and was in the intersection where he struck Reno.
Reno was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Bell was transported to St. Thomas Midtown Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
In the Buick were six passengers total including three children age three, four and six.
The three adult passengers were Bobby Lamont Huey IV, 27, his brother, Bobby Huey, 24, and Dasia White, 21.
None of the children were in child safety seats and were transported to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital for evaluation.
All adult passengers were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The younger Huey was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right forearm.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting and a crash scene in South Nashville.
Police responded to a call for a gunshot wound at 4th Ave. South and Lafayette Street shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday. Police say shell casings were found outside J.C Napier Homes.
Officers also found a crash scene at 4th Ave. South and Lafayette Street.
Police are working to determine if the two incidents are related.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.