MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 40 is closed in both directions after a serious crash early Friday morning.
The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. near mile marker 223.
The interstate is expected to reopen by 6:30 a.m.
Injury Crash: All lanes of Interstate 40 East & West near the 223MM are currently closed due to a serious crash. Exit at the 221MM eastbound or 226MM westbound to avoid the closure. @THPNashville is handling crash investigation. pic.twitter.com/wLZwZGaN8J— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) May 22, 2020
