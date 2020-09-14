RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The westbound side of I-24 in Rutherford County was briefly closed due to a serious crash.
The crash happened between Mile Marker 71 and Mile Marker 72 around 2 p.m.
There is no word on the seriousness of the injuries involved in the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
At this time, the left lanes have opened back up while the right two lanes remain closed. To stay ahead of delays, click here.
News4 is working on gathering information on this developing story.
