NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 24 Westbound in Joelton has I-24 Westbound closed.
According to TDOT Smartway, the interstate is not expected to reopen until around 10 p.m. The crash happened at mile marker 35 at around 6:19 p.m.
News4 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to obtain more information from law enforcement.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
