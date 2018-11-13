NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A crash knocked out power to more than 2,600 NES customers in the Hermitage area on Tuesday morning.
The wreck broke a utility pole near the intersection of Old Lebanon Dirt Road and Old Hickory Boulevard.
According to NES, power has been restored to all but 150 customers in the area.
It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers and crews are still working at this hour to restore power to the remaining 150 customers.— Nashville Electric (@NESpower) November 13, 2018
