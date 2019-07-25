NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A multiple vehicle crash has blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near Hickory Hollow Parkway.
According to emergency crews, injuries are reported in the crash, which was reported just after 11 p.m.
No word yet on how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.
Eastbound lanes are expected to be blocked until about 1:00 a.m., while the westbound side is not impacted by the crash.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
