NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators were on the scene of a crash on I-65 southbound at Exit 90 Briley Parkway/Opryland.
According to TDOT, the crash was reported around 5:41 p.m. and was cleared around 7 p.m. During the investigation, southbound traffic was reduced to one lane.
Details about the crash are not immediately available.
