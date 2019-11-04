NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A motorcyclist died after a crash at Rosa L. Parks Blvd and Athens Way Monday evening.
Police say the motorcyclist was a 51-year-old man and officers are trying to locate his next of kin.
An Audi Q7, driven by 58-year-old Glenn Martin, was traveling on Rosa L. Parks Blvd and made a left turn onto Athens Way. The motorcyclist had been stopped at the Rosa L. Parks Blvd traffic light at Vantage Way. When the light turned green, the motorcycle reportedly accelerated in an aggressive manner toward Athens Way.
The motorcycle then hit the passenger side door of the Audi and the motorcyclist became lodged underneath the Audi. He was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Excessive speed on the part of the motorcyclist appears to be the preliminary contributing factor to the crash.
