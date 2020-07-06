FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A 200-foot crane collapsed at a construction site in Franklin on Monday afternoon.
The crane collapse happened at Berry Farms on Rural Plains Circle around 1 p.m.
The Franklin Fire Department said no one was injured in the incident. When firefighters arrived, the crane operator was able to get out the machine on his own and refused medical treatment.
According to Lt. Jeff Moss, the crane fell across Rural Plains Circle and a parking lot. However, Moss said the crane did not hit any cars or people.
"It appeared to have caused little to no property damage," Moss said in a statement on Monday.
The crane did leak diesel fuel, but the firefighters were able to quickly contain the leak.
