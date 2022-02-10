CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department said Monday that they are looking for three suspects connected to a forgery/fraudulent check case.
The case occurred on Dec. 7 when three individuals went into Rural King located at 1141 Ft. Campbell Blvd. Police said they purchased several items worth several thousand dollars using a fraudulent check.
CPD asked that anyone with information or additional video footage to contact Detective Vanatta at 931-648-0656, ext. 5487.
