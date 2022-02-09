CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department asked the public Tuesday for information regarding a homicide that took place last year.
Authorities are looking into the death of Emmanual Tyson, 32, who died from a fatal shooting.
According to officials, on Aug. 20, 2021, officers responded to a shooting in progress at 11:02 p.m. in the area of 9th and Shearor St. When officers arrived, two male victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Tyson was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Authorities charged two 16-year-old juveniles with the homicide; however, detectives said they believe other individuals are involved.
Authorities have not released the name of the other victim.
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Martin at (931)648-0656, ext. 5224.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story with the latest information as we receive it.
