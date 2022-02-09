CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A silver alert was reissued by Clarksville Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Wednesday regarding a woman who went missing in Sep. 2021.

Silver Alert remains active for missing Clarksville woman CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennesse Bureau of Investigation is renewing a Silver Alert for…

Officials said via Twitter they are continuing to look for Margaret Peggy Coyne, 59, who was last seen in the Nashville area several months ago.

Authorities said Coyne has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely on her own. They also said she might be using the last name of “Remple.”

Coyne is described as 5’ 8”, 130lbs, with brown hair and green eyes.

Officials believe she is still in the Metro/Nashville area and asks anyone with information to call 911 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.