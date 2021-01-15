NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An East Nashville community notices a lot of unusual activity in their neighborhood.
"It's interesting to have all this wildlife be here in a city like this," said Jeff Miller.
Miller's backyard is consumed with wildlife. He's captured some of the creatures on his weather camera…including a bunch of coyotes.
"We're so close to the city basically considered urban Briley Parkway is what…a block or two blocks away that to the north and yet we've got coyotes, a pack of coyotes, fox, bobcats, deer and of course raccoons and possums," Miller said.
He shared these videos with his neighbors in a Facebook group.
"I think people are concerned about their small animals. I would certainly be concerned if I had small dogs or we had an outdoor cat or something like that," Miller said.
Tennessee wildlife experts say the breeding season for coyotes is February thru March. They're known to hide in remote areas or under objects like logs or even buildings.
"Last week we caught the big male coyote and then about two hours later …it was a fox….And then ten minutes after that fox, the bobcat came up walking through here," said Miller.
Coyotes range from about 15 to 30 pounds and have heavy coats appearing larger.
"They generally come out around as early 9 or 10 p.m., but typically one or two or three am, but they're not out here doing the day," said Miller.
Miller said they have two big German Shepard's, which typically runs the coyotes away. It's an interesting perspective to see all for the variety on his home cameras.
"When we approach, and we come out, and the coyotes are out here, they take off. They don't have any interest in engaging with us," Miller said.
Experts suggest if you do notice coyotes in your area, keeps animals away or fenced. Coyotes should run away from people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.