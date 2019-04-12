Construction workers at the Cook Convention Center in Memphis got a real surprise yesterday. The workers found a coyote stuck in the wall.
The half-grown coyote got in some time during the night and ended up stuck behind a wall. TWRA Wildlife Officer, Ray McMillen, removed the coyote and released him back to the wild.
(0) comments
