NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An employee found an unexpected visitor inside a bathroom at Music City Center in downtown Nashville overnight.
According to police, the employee saw the animal inside the men's bathroom at the convention center and called police around 11 p.m. Sunday.
Metro Animal Control officers responded and were able to take the coyote into custody.
No one was injured during the incident.
It's unclear at this time how the coyote was able to get inside the bathroom.
