(WSMV) – Cow Appreciation Day is back at Chick-fil-A and we're Working 4 You with everything you need to know to get FREE Chick-fil-A today!
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 9, anyone who dresses as a cow and goes to a Chick-fil-A will receive a free entrée.
Chick-fil-A says any type of costume or cow apparel will make you eligible.
Last year, 1.95 million people participated in Cow Appreciation Day. According to the restaurant's website, this is their 15th year for the event.
Click here for more details or to find your nearest Chick-fil-A.
