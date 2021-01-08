NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As COVID-19 vaccinations enter their next phase in Tennessee, residents in the 75+ age group are eager to sign up.
"I am so thankful that they have come up with a vaccine," Peggy Motley said. When asked, she told us, smiling, she is 'older than 75.' "I have prayed for that vaccine."
It's been a year since Motley has seen some members of her family. "We have stayed in. Oh my gosh, we have stayed in so long," she said. "I have one grandson who's at UT, and I really miss not being able to see him."
Although Motley said she and her husband are a little apprehensive about the vaccine, they believe it is worth it. "We're going to do it," she said.
Motley is among many who signed up at the first opportunity Thursday. Stacie Pease signed her 79-year-old other up as soon as she heard the news, grabbing the last spot available. "She's in the high-risk age group," Pease explained, "so we've been looking for this for a while."
"I'm just praying that the vaccine will be able to be available all over the world," Motley said, 'and we can go back to living like we were and enjoying life."
