NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Due to the weather moving into middle Tennessee, the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Med Center Health scheduled for Monday has been canceled.
Appointments will be rescheduled as quickly as it is safe to do so. Due to the uncertainty of the weather, it is unknown at what point these appointments will be rescheduled.
Med Center Health will make all appropriate calls for rescheduling meaning you will not need to contact them for the information.
