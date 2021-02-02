NASHVILLE- There’s a sense of relief for one Sumner County family after weeks of frustration waiting for the call to get their elderly loved one vaccinated.
Cat Dunham and her father Joe Canavan, 89, have been waiting on an e-mail confirmation and last week it finally happened.
“I literally sprinted up the stairs to get to the computer to schedule the appointment, and luckily we were able to get it the next day at 1 p.m.,” Cat says.
Friday afternoon, Dunham and her father headed over to Volunteer State Community College, where the health department is administering the vaccine for people who are eligible.
“That process was run so smoothly. They had the cones set up so that everything is well marked, and you just follow along your place in the que,” said Dunham.
Canavan recalls how long the process actually took. He expected the wait to be much longer, but was very surprised, yet pleased with the organization.
“This whole thing only took us about 30-35 minutes to get in and out with all those cars. Then, next thing you know I was shot in the arm, said Canavan comically.
So far, the 89-year-old has not experienced any side effects after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, and is doing quite well.
“I had no trouble what’s so ever I didn’t think about it-it didn’t hurt there was no soreness,” said Dunham.
Cat Dunham encourages people who are on the waiting list to remain hopeful.
“I’m sure there are still people on the waiting list who are frustrated and to them I say it does happen. I’m one who can say I felt like you were never going to come off this wait list and we did so it will happen,” Dunham said.
She’s glad she’s been able to get her dad through the first process of fighting this deadly virus.
“I feel a lot of relief. I see the light at the end of the tunnel, and I’m really happy for him and for all of us,” said Dunham.
Canavan has already scheduled his second dose of the vaccine.
