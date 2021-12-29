NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Neighborhood Health is encouraging Middle Tennesseans to get vaccinated or boost immediately to help protect them against the spike in COVID-19 cases that are coming.

The CDC reported that the Omicron variant now accounts for more than 95% of COVID cases in the Southeast, up from 37% in the previous week.

Last week, Metro had 3,617 actively sick patients. This week, Metro has 7,939 actively ill patients. This number is an increase of 4,322 actively ill patients in the area.

"Those are just the residents of Nashville that were tested here," Metro Health's COVID-19 Taskforce Head Dr. Alex Jahangir explained. "There may be a lot more disease in our community who aren't residents who commute in, who are visiting. So there is a lot of diseases currently circulating in our community."

More than 1,200 Nashvillians have died of COVID, and about 120,000 adults in Nashville have yet to be vaccinated. Many of the 420,000 adults that have been vaccinated still need booster shots.

Metro Public Health is already seeing an increase in the number of new cases compared to just five days ago. Nationally, COVID cases have increased roughly 30% in the past two weeks.

Neighborhood Health and its community partners are working to ensure that every person in Nashville can get vaccinated and tested for free.

More than 140 locations in Davidson County provide free COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, including Neighborhood Health clinics, Metro Public Health sites, and retail pharmacy locations.

Most of the locations are open as early as 7 a.m. and are available on evenings and weekends. For more information, visit www.neighborhoodhealthtn.org or nashville.gov/departments/health.