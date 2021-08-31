NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville will now offer additional paid sick days as an incentive for teachers to get the vaccine.

Most teachers start with ten days of paid sick time a year. But those who have the vaccine will be eligible for up to 10 days of leave, up to two times during the current school year.

As of Monday, officials said 3,895 Metro students have been quarantined or isolated, and 535 of them have tested positive for COVID. In addition, Metro Schools said 153 staff members have been quarantined or isolated, and 64 of them have tested positive for COVID.

