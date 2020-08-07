NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - As the coronavirus continues to impact travel throughout the United States, many people are now choosing road trips over flights.
According to the TSA U.S. air travel has dropped more than 70 percent compared to this time last year, but numbers from AAA show that road travel is only down three.
“Most of what we’ve seen on our side is that people are traveling differently. It changes the overall pattern of how they are driving," said Brooklyn Emery of Hankook Tire.
Emery says her company is paying close attention to the way coronavirus is changing how we drive.
"The person that would typically go to the office everyday, maybe is going a few times a week as opposed to more frequently. People are Shopping, traveling less, but also taking longer trips.”
Those longer road trips mean you could be a greater risk of tire blowouts. The pandemic is also leading people to put off a trip to the mechanic.
“What we are finding is that more people are delaying routine maintenance," Emery said. "Half of the people we surveyed cancelled their appointment."
If you're planning one last road trip before the end of summer don't forget tire safety basics.
"Check air pressure, tread depth, things like that can be very important."
Another reason many people are choosing road trips over flights: low gas prices. The national average this week is just over $2 a gallon - the cheapest it's been since 2016.
