SMYRNA, TENN. (WSMV) - Spring has sprung, and so has seasonal allergies.
Allergist, Rusty Walker, M.D. from The Allergy & Asthma Center, P.C., says this has been a tough season for his patients.
Many are coming in with itchy eyes and the traditional runny nose. But with similarities to COVID symptoms, some are finding it hard to determine the difference.
“Where it’s tough is usually where you have that mild COVID syndrome where you just maybe have a stuffy nose, can’t smell or taste, may have a headache. But with allergies, unless you get sinus problems it won’t affect the smell or taste,” Walker stated.
According to the CDC, fever, body aches, and diarrhea will only fall under COVID symptoms. Allergies can also be identified by itchy watery eyes and sneezing.
“For the allergy sufferers it is important for them to treat their symptoms ahead of the game. That way if you are controlling your allergy symptoms you might not have the confusion that you would if you weren’t treating it,” said Walker.
