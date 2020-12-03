NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As coronavirus cases rise in our state we're seeing an upward trend in the number of people becoming hospitalized as well.
As of Wednesday, Tennessee reported 2,476 people hospitalized because of the coronavirus.
There wasn't much of a difference in the number of hospitalizations between December 1 and 2, but both days saw over 2,400 hospitalizations.
619 people have been admitted to ICUs in Tennessee and 303 people are currently on ventilators. Currently eight percent of ICU beds in the state are available.
Comparing month-to-month hospitalization numbers, there are about 1,000 more people in the hospital for COVID-19 than there were this time in November.
As of Thursday morning, Shelby County says they have already reached their hospital capacity, with bed availability only part of the problem.
The Memphis county needed to reach out to the state to provide staffing support after reporting a nursing shortage.
Tennessee is not the only state seeing increased hospitalizations.
More than 100,000 patients were in the hospital across the United States yesterday — the most counted during the pandemic, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
The head of the Centers for Disease Control says it's only going to get more challenging in the coming days.
"December and January and February are gonna be rough times," said CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield. "I actually believe they're gonna be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation."
As we get closer to Christmas, the CDC is once again advising Americans not to travel to mitigate the spread of the virus during the winter months.
The CDC recently updated the quarantine time frame for people who come into contact with someone who has contracted the virus.
The recommended quarantine period is now 10 days instead of 14, and seven if you test negative.
