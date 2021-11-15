NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has launched a new webpage that will allow Tennessee businesses, government entities, or schools to seek an exemption from House Bill No. 9077/Senate Bill No. 9014, which was signed into law on November 12.
The new law prohibits most Tennessee businesses from imposing a vaccine mandate unless they receive an exemption from the Comptroller's Office.
The Comptroller may grant an exemption if an applicant can demonstrate that compliance would result in a loss of federal funding and an exemption is necessary to conform to a federally awarded or amended contract, subcontract, or postsecondary grant.
Exemptions granted by the Comptroller are not permanent and may be renewed for no more than one calendar year.
The Comptroller’s Office invites qualifying entities to begin submitting a notice for exemption by clicking here.
If you have questions, you are asked to click here to send an email.
