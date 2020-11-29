Community assessment center hours change Nov. 30

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Davidson County COVID-19 assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will be operating on a delayed schedule Monday due to cold weather forecasted.

The Community Assessment Center located at Nissan Stadium will open at 10:00 am and operate until 3:00 pm.

The other two locations will open at 11:00 am and operate until 3:00 pm.

Testing at all assessment centers is free to the public.

The COVID 19 Hotline is not impacted by the changes in operations at the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers.

The hotline number is 615-862-7777. The hotline operates from 9:00 am until 6:30 pm Monday – Friday.

The centers are located at:

Nissan Stadium (Opens at 10:00 am)

Lot “N”

1 Titans Way

Nashville, TN 37213

Meharry Medical (Opens at 11:00 am)

918 21st Ave North

Nashville, TN 37208

Former Kmart (Opens at 11:00 am)

2491 Murfreesboro Pike

Nashville, TN 37217

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.