NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Davidson County COVID-19 assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will be operating on a delayed schedule Monday due to cold weather forecasted.
The Community Assessment Center located at Nissan Stadium will open at 10:00 am and operate until 3:00 pm.
The other two locations will open at 11:00 am and operate until 3:00 pm.
Testing at all assessment centers is free to the public.
The COVID 19 Hotline is not impacted by the changes in operations at the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers.
The hotline number is 615-862-7777. The hotline operates from 9:00 am until 6:30 pm Monday – Friday.
The centers are located at:
Nissan Stadium (Opens at 10:00 am)
Lot “N”
1 Titans Way
Nashville, TN 37213
Meharry Medical (Opens at 11:00 am)
918 21st Ave North
Nashville, TN 37208
Former Kmart (Opens at 11:00 am)
2491 Murfreesboro Pike
Nashville, TN 37217
