Cheryl Livingston had already survived breast cancer when she got her lung cancer diagnosis.
It happened right in the middle of the pandemic.
"It was devastating, but yet I had encouragement from the beginning from every one of my doctors," said Livingston.
3 months later, doctors, once again, declared her "cancer free."
They also called her the poster child for early detection.
"Early detection did save my life. Early detection saved my life twice," said Livingston.
Sadly, that's not the case for everyone.
In fact, doctors at Vanderbilt are noticing a disturbing trend: patients postponing health and cancer screenings.
"We saw a number of patients who did not come in because they were nervous about contracting Covid," said Dr. Kim Sandler, the Co-Director for the Lung Screening Program at Vanderbilt.
Meanwhile, the cancer spreads.
"When lung cancer is found at its earliest stages, about 90% of patients survive in five years and if you look at late stage disease that has had a chance to spread, that survival rate goes down to about 10% or less," said Sandler.
Doctors are now working to get the word out: they've made changes to keep patients safe.
"Which includes how we interact with patients, how clean the facilities are, how that's addressed between each and every patient," said Sandler.
"Cancer doesn't wait for Covid. Cancer doesn't wait for follow-ups. Cancer doesn't wait for anything so just get in. Early detection is everything," said Livingston.
Lung cancer screenings are relatively new and insurance only started covering them in 2015.
To find out more about who is eligible visit https://www.vumc.org/radiology/lung
