NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – There is some alarming new data on the number of pediatric COVID infections and hospitalizations.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID-19 cases within children are the highest they have ever been. The number of children with COVID-19 has more than doubled since last Thursday, compared to the week before.

The Academy is reporting more than 325,000 new cases of COVID-19 in children across the country. Fewer than half are being reported the week before.

Health experts attribute the spread in children to the Omicron variant, which may not be as severe as Delta. Still, the sheer number of cases leads to more kids becoming seriously ill, especially those too young to be vaccinated.

“Yeah, one of the things that seems a little different with this variant is it's more of an upper respiratory infection. There is no vaccine available under the age of five," Dr. Isaac Thomsen, a professor of pediatrics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said. "And even those that are in that five to 12 or so age range, it's still most are unvaccinated, even though it is now available.”

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 64 children hospitalized at 114 facilities across the state. Nine are in the ICU, and five young ones are using ventilators.

It’s even delaying hundreds of students from being able to go back to school. Authorities released the January 3 new daily case count for children ages 5 -18 years old. Davidson County saw 82 new cases on Monday, Williamson County saw 33, and Shelby County saw 218.

"COVID in a very short period of time has become one of the leading medical causes of death for children in this country,” Children’s Hospital of New Orleans Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Kline said. “So, I think it's about time that we stopped downplaying the significance of covid for children."

Doctors said parents should look for sneezing, coughing, and a runny nose when it comes to symptoms. They said this variant is more of a respiratory infection.

FDA authorized Pfizer boosters for children ages 12-15 and third doses for ages 5-11 with compromised immune systems. Doctors are still recommending you avoid crowds and continue to social distance.