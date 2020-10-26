NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - City health officials get it, doctors get it, and people are over wearing masks and not getting to spend time with family and friends.
“Seven months is a long time to continually think about the safety issues, but really, we have a way to go and our numbers are going the wrong way,” Brian Todd with Metro Health says.
It’s called “pandemic fatigue” and by looking at the uptick in numbers across the country, it’s not a good looking good.
“Back in September, we saw a decrease in the number of cases in Nashville or across the state, really. I think that people see that and think, oh it’s not that bad anymore, or their hope is that there is a vaccine at some time in the future,” Todd says.
On Monday, the Metro Health Department says there was an increase of 440 cases in the past 24 hours that includes both confirmed and probable cases. Doctors at area hospitals says they will continue to make sure they stay prepared.
“I really feel like the experience from the onset of the pandemic has helped us to be more proactive and planning ahead… To have space, to have ventilators if needed, to have oxygen supplies… Medication as much as we can to prepare for a long winter.” Dr. Robert Mildenhall with Tristar health says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.