NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The CDC along with the FDA have approved the booster COVID-19 vaccine for all adults that have previously been fully vaccinated.
Although this has been approved, it is still unclear to professionals how often those that have been fully vaccinated will need to receive a booster dose in the future.
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden and NIAID Director, the term "fully vaccinated" needs to change.
When asked if getting the first two initial doses means someone is not fully vaccinated, Dr. Fauci said, "Well, two shots for a time frame means that you are fully vaccinated. But the thing you want to get the people and the viewers to understand, it isn't the effectiveness of the vaccine, it's quite effective. It's how long it lasts"
Dr. Fauci said the reason for the booster shots is because they began seeing immunity start to wain.
Previously, the booster was only available to those 65-years of age and older, or those that were at high risk of getting COVID.
