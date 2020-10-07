NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New research is shedding some light on how COVID-19 impacts children, with data suggesting the disease is relatively mild for many kids, especially those under the age of ten.
“That was one of the really interesting things about the report is that the younger children, less than ten, actually fared very, very well and only about 30 percent of the total number of deaths that we saw in children were in children less than ten,” said Dr. Camille Sabella of the Cleveland Clinic.
Analysis also reveals that many of the children who died from COVID-19 had at least one underlying medical condition, like asthma or obesity.
Doctors are still trying to understand why kids, in general, do better with the coronavirus.
There are some theories, but nothing has been proven.
Meantime, it’s business as usual.
“All the things that we are doing to protect ourselves against COVID will hopefully also help us protect against flu,” Dr. Sabella said. “The one exception is that we do currently have a flu vaccine and I really encourage all children six months of age or older to get the flu shot.”
Complete results of this study can be found in the CDC’s ‘Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.’
