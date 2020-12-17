NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine was given to the first group of frontline workers at Tristar Centennial Hospital on Thursday.
The hospital anticipates hundreds will get the vaccine on Thursday and then thousands Friday.
"I feel good. I feel really good. I feel encouraged. I feel hopeful. It feels like the beginning of the upside of this," registered nurse Salomey Agyemang said.
These frontline heroes have worked tirelessly to save people's lives this year, and we're eager to sign up for the moment the whole world's been waiting for.
"It is finally here. We've all been waiting to do this moment with just baited Anticipation, and to be standing here and to be one of the first people to get the vaccine is just absolutely amazing," Dr. Sydney Hester said.
Thursday was these employees' first dose of the vaccine; they'll get their second in 21 days.
